U.S. Urges Somalia Political Deal as AFRICOM Chief Visits Mogadishu

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U.S. Pushes for Somali Political Consensus as AFRICOM Commander Visits Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Security and politics took center stage in Mogadishu on Thursday as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks with General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, the commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and senior American diplomats at the heavily secured Halane compound.

Somalia’s presidency said Mohamud and General Anderson reviewed efforts to intensify operations against Al-Shabaab, build the capacity of the Somali National Army, and deepen security and defense ties between Somalia and the United States.

People briefed on the closed-door discussions said the American delegation also pressed the importance of a broad-based political settlement among Somali stakeholders, stressing that consensus among political actors remains essential for durable security and national stability.

U.S. officials, according to the sources, signaled that Washington is reassessing its security approach in Somalia and intends to focus assistance on efforts that produce measurable results. They were also said to have backed military campaigns in key areas, including the “Jubba Corridor” operation aimed at Al-Shabaab positions in Middle Jubba.

President Mohamud, the sources said, objected to any operation launched from Jubaland that would involve forces from neighboring countries, insisting that such a move would be unacceptable to the federal government.

The sources added that U.S. officials raised concerns over the use of security forces in political confrontations, interference in federal member state affairs, and the management of arms distribution, amid continuing strains between the federal government and Puntland State.

AXADLETM