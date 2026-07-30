Nigeria opposition criticizes Tinubu over economy, rising insecurity

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This is an AI-only editorial review because no web access was available. The reported statements by Tinubu, the ADC, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar require confirmation from official statements or reputable news sources.

President Bola Tinubu’s upbeat assessment of Nigeria’s security and economic situation has come under sharp pushback from opposition figures, who say the realities facing citizens tell a far less reassuring story. After the president told Catholic bishops that his administration would “fight to the finish,” the African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised the remark, urging him to direct such resolve toward defeating terrorists rather than confronting political opponents.

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, also accused the government and its supporters of shifting national attention away from deepening economic hardship and insecurity by elevating “trivial controversies.” In a similar vein, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the Tinubu administration has shown it no longer has firm control of public finances, citing what he described as a pattern of spending beyond approved budgetary limits.