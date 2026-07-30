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Nigeria opposition criticizes Tinubu over economy, rising insecurity

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By Adam Omar July 30, 2026 1 min read
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Nigerian Opposition Accuses Govt of Move Toward One-Party State
Nigerian Opposition Claims Government Is Shifting Toward a Single-Party System

President Bola Tinubu’s upbeat assessment of Nigeria’s security and economic situation has come under sharp pushback from opposition figures, who say the realities facing citizens tell a far less reassuring story. After the president told Catholic bishops that his administration would “fight to the finish,” the African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised the remark, urging him to direct such resolve toward defeating terrorists rather than confronting political opponents.

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, also accused the government and its supporters of shifting national attention away from deepening economic hardship and insecurity by elevating “trivial controversies.” In a similar vein, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the Tinubu administration has shown it no longer has firm control of public finances, citing what he described as a pattern of spending beyond approved budgetary limits.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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