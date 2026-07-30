Tusk Says Missile That Left Crater in Poland Was Probably Russian

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A blast in a Polish field has pushed the war’s danger back to NATO’s doorstep, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk said an object that fell overnight in eastern Poland appeared to be a Russian missile.

The discovery of a crater and debris scattered across farmland followed reports of an explosion, adding to a growing pattern of airspace incidents along NATO’s eastern edge, from Romania to the Baltic states, that have sharpened concerns about Russia’s war in Ukraine crossing alliance borders.

Poland sent fighter jets into the air to protect its skies after Russian strikes on neighbouring Ukraine killed at least eight people, with attacks reaching deep into the country, including the western city of Lviv.

“All the indications are that it was a Russian Kh-101 ballistic missile, but we want to be 100% certain about the type of missile and who launched it,” Mr Tusk told an emergency meeting.

Later, Mr Tusk travelled to the area where the object came down, near Tarnawa-Kolonia, a village just over 100km from the Ukrainian border.

“There is no reason to think the target was Poland,” he said, noting that Ukrainian fighter pilots had tried to intercept missiles heading toward the Polish frontier.

Mr Tusk said Poland would stand by Ukraine and signalled that his government may weigh further assistance, including additional Patriot systems, even as bilateral ties have been tested recently by disputes over history.

Read more: Russia pounds Ukraine in new air attack, killing nine, including children

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had earlier written on X that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile had crossed into Polish territory.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately answer an emailed request seeking comment.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had spoken with Mr Tusk about the episode.

“This incident is yet another reckless act by Russia and a dangerous consequence of its war against Ukraine,” Mr Rutte wrote on X.

The interior ministry said on X that the object carved out a crater roughly 10 m across. Local officials said the impact site was in farmland, around 2km from the nearest homes.

Roman Bartoszek, a local resident who lives about 4km from the site, said he heard aircraft passing overhead and felt his windows shake.

Poland’s armed forces operational command said an object was picked up in Polish airspace at 3.40am local time before vanishing from radar shortly afterwards.

An Mi-24 helicopter was later dispatched to the crash site. Police, responding to reports of a loud bang, arrived to find the crater.