Al-Shabab kills five Kenyan security personnel in ambush

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By Faisal AliThursday July 30, 2026

A deadly ambush near Kenya’s border with Somalia has intensified concerns over a sharp rise in cross-border attacks along the country’s northern frontier.

Five Kenyan security personnel were killed while patrolling Mandera county after coming under attack from the armed group al-Shabab.

Kenyan police said on Wednesday that the assault took place on Tuesday, shortly before a bomb destroyed a vehicle carrying reinforcements to the targeted patrol.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility through an affiliated media outlet, saying the operation was conducted by its armed wing.

The ambush was among the deadliest in a series of attacks to hit the same area of Mandera, in northeastern Kenya, in recent weeks, highlighting the group’s continued focus on the region.

A Kenyan police report said a patrol from the Special Operations Group, an elite police “counter-terrorism” unit, was fired on near Wantey Dam, about 6km (4 miles) from Lafey police station, shortly after midday.

Five security force members died in the initial attack. A team sent to reinforce them was later hit by a roadside bomb that destroyed an armoured vehicle, but none of those inside was injured.

On July 13, Kenyan forces raided a suspected camp near the border, killing 11 fighters and thwarting what officials described as a plan by about 30 people to attack a nearby village.

Eleven days later, on July 24, gunmen attacked the villages of Fino and Arabia in the same district, striking the two locations within an hour of each other.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked armed group, controls extensive parts of south-central Somalia and has waged a nearly two-decade fight against the country’s central government.

Kenya has worked with Somali authorities to curb the group since 2011, when Kenyan troops crossed into Somalia. Al-Shabab has since launched repeated cross-border attacks in Kenya and Ethiopia.

A report presented to Kenya’s parliament last November named the corridor around Lafey as one of the principal routes used by militants to enter the country. It also documented dozens of security force casualties across the broader region during the preceding year.

According to the report, Kenya experienced 61 “terror-related incidents” in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties between September 2024 and August 2025. Mandera accounted for 38 incidents, the highest total of any county in the northeast.

Samira Gaid, a regional security analyst at Balqiis Insights, told Al Jazeera that such cross-border attacks have long formed “a deliberate part of al-Shabab’s strategy”, going back to Kenya’s 2011 military intervention in Somalia.

Gaid said al-Shabab does not aim to seize and hold Kenyan territory as it does in Somalia. Instead, it launches attacks to “coerce Kenya into withdrawing troops from Somalia by raising the domestic cost of intervention”.

The latest assault comes days before leaders of countries contributing troops to the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia are expected to meet and consider its future, after the United States announced that it would cut critical funding for the operation.

Washington said in early July that it would halt logistics support for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, which has assisted Somalia’s army in its campaign against al-Shabab. Experts fear the decision could jeopardise the peacekeeping force’s viability.