Two Suspected Militants Killed While Planting Landmines in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle Region

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Mahaday Police Station Commander Col. Suleyman Cowsey said security forces had received intelligence indicating that the men intended to use explosives against civilians.

Mahaday (AX) — A suspected attack at Mahaday’s livestock market was thwarted Thursday night when Hirshabelle State police shot and killed two men authorities said were planting landmines…

Mahaday (AX) — A suspected attack at Mahaday’s livestock market was thwarted Thursday night when Hirshabelle State police shot and killed two men authorities said were planting landmines…

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Mahaday (AX) — A suspected attack at Mahaday’s livestock market was thwarted Thursday night when Hirshabelle State police shot and killed two men authorities said were planting landmines in the Middle Shabelle district.

Mahaday Police Station Commander Col. Suleyman Cowsey said security forces had received intelligence indicating that the men intended to use explosives against civilians.

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After moving swiftly to the market, the forces shot the two suspects before they could allegedly carry out the planned attack, the commander said.

Security personnel later displayed the men’s bodies alongside a landmine they said had been planted at the livestock market.

Authorities also reported that a second landmine detonated during the operation, but gave no further information about possible casualties or property damage.

Police said the action removed an immediate danger facing Mahaday residents.

The incident occurred as federal and regional security forces intensify operations against Al-Shabaab and other armed groups, with particular focus on major roads and densely populated public locations.