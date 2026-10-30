Somalia to remain neutral in dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea, president says

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has once again made clear that his country will never become involved in disputes between Ethiopia and Eritrea, noting that…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has once again made clear that his country will never become involved in disputes between Ethiopia and Eritrea, noting that Mogadishu maintains good relations with both countries and is committed to safeguarding peace and regional cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News on Oct. 30, Hassan Sheikh said Somalia was not part of the tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara and had no interest in taking sides.

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“We have very good relations with Ethiopia, and we also have strong relations with Eritrea. Whatever happens between those two countries is their own affair; we have no involvement, nor do we have any conflict that we want to interfere in,” the president said.

The president stressed that Somalia’s foreign policy is based on good neighborliness, broad understanding and productive cooperation with countries in the region.

He emphasized that the government’s top priority is securing internal stability while also strengthening constructive relations with the rest of the world.

Hassan Sheikh described Somalia’s guiding national principle as living in peace with itself and with the rest of the world, underscoring that Mogadishu does not want to become involved in rivalries between other countries.

The president’s remarks came as diplomatic and political tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea have resurfaced, raising concerns about the security and destabilizing consequences that could emerge in the Horn of Africa.

Relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have continued to deteriorate amid disagreements related to regional security and conflicting political interests.

Somalia, which maintains diplomatic relations with both countries, has repeatedly highlighted the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving regional disputes.

Hassan Sheikh’s latest remarks further reinforce Mogadishu’s clear position of staying out of the dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea while maintaining working relations with both governments.

“Somalia will continue to attach particular importance to relations based on peace and cooperation, as part of broader efforts to support stability in the Horn of Africa,” he concluded.