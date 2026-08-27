Man arrested after car ramming kills two in France

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A 26-year-old man was arrested following the incident last night. Authorities initially reported that one person had been killed at the scene and 10 others injured.

A second person has died after a car was driven into a crowd outside a bar in Caen, northern France, police said, turning a late-night gathering into a…

A second person has died after a car was driven into a crowd outside a bar in Caen, northern France, police said, turning a late-night gathering into a…

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A second person has died after a car was driven into a crowd outside a bar in Caen, northern France, police said, turning a late-night gathering into a deadly scene.

A 26-year-old man was arrested following the incident last night. Authorities initially reported that one person had been killed at the scene and 10 others injured.

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Police confirmed yesterday that the first victim was a 35-year-old Afghan man, according to a police source.

The second victim, who was 28, is also believed to have been Afghan, regional prosecutor Joel Garrigue said.

The vehicle is thought to have struck the group after a fight, a police source said.

Caen’s prosecutor’s office said there was no apparent terrorist motive. The suspect, a Russian national of Chechen origin, was not known to intelligence services, although prosecutors said police were familiar with him “for traffic offences”.

He fled the scene before being arrested in Ouistreham, about 20km away, the police source said.

All those injured appeared to be men between the ages of 17 and 40, a security official for Caen said.

Police have opened an investigation on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault, according to the deputy prosecutor.