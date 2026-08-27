 Skip to content
Thursday, August 27, 2026 13 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:45
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Man arrested after car ramming kills two in France
Breaking News
Man arrested after car ramming kills two in FranceSomali Electoral Commission Names 12 Districts for Upcoming Hirshabelle ElectionsMexico Arrests Man Accused of Killing Influencer During LivestreamMnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear CampaignDR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic SovereigntySomalia and IMCTC Strengthen Information Campaign Against Terrorism Beyond BattlefieldMan arrested after car ramming kills two in FranceSomali Electoral Commission Names 12 Districts for Upcoming Hirshabelle ElectionsMexico Arrests Man Accused of Killing Influencer During LivestreamMnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear CampaignDR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic SovereigntySomalia and IMCTC Strengthen Information Campaign Against Terrorism Beyond Battlefield
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Man arrested after car ramming kills two in France

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 27, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Man arrested after two killed in French car ramming

A second person has died after a car was driven into a crowd outside a bar in Caen, northern France, police said, turning a late-night gathering into a deadly scene.

A 26-year-old man was arrested following the incident last night. Authorities initially reported that one person had been killed at the scene and 10 others injured.

- Advertisement -

Police confirmed yesterday that the first victim was a 35-year-old Afghan man, according to a police source.

The second victim, who was 28, is also believed to have been Afghan, regional prosecutor Joel Garrigue said.

The vehicle is thought to have struck the group after a fight, a police source said.

Caen’s prosecutor’s office said there was no apparent terrorist motive. The suspect, a Russian national of Chechen origin, was not known to intelligence services, although prosecutors said police were familiar with him “for traffic offences”.

He fled the scene before being arrested in Ouistreham, about 20km away, the police source said.

All those injured appeared to be men between the ages of 17 and 40, a security official for Caen said.

Police have opened an investigation on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault, according to the deputy prosecutor.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,885 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.