Somalia’s Political Crisis Deepens as Opposition Accuses Hassan Sheikh of Clinging to Power

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Opposition leaders warn that the president’s approach could place excessive power in his hands and erode Somalia’s political system. They are demanding an inclusive agreement on elections involving…

Somalia’s Political Standoff Intensifies as Opposition Says Hassan Sheikh Is Holding on to Power MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of refusing to…

Somalia’s Political Standoff Intensifies as Opposition Says Hassan Sheikh Is Holding on to Power MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of refusing to…

Somalia’s Political Standoff Intensifies as Opposition Says Hassan Sheikh Is Holding on to Power

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of refusing to relinquish power after his presidential term ended on May 15, 2026, saying his conduct has strayed from the democratic principles that brought him to office.

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Opposition leaders warn that the president’s approach could place excessive power in his hands and erode Somalia’s political system. They are demanding an inclusive agreement on elections involving the federal government, opposition leaders and other key political stakeholders.

Hassan Sheikh first became president in 2012 and returned to office in 2022. On both occasions, he took power through political processes that produced a peaceful transfer of leadership. His critics now say he must apply those same democratic standards by reaching consensus on the country’s next electoral process.

Opposition figures allege that the president has made unilateral decisions on elections without first securing a wider political agreement. In their view, the dispute over the electoral system and the presidential mandate has weakened confidence in state institutions while heightening the danger of political unrest.

The opposition includes former national leaders who peacefully transferred power to Hassan Sheikh after his election victories. They are urging him to pursue meaningful dialogue and negotiate an electoral framework acceptable to the government, opposition groups and other political actors.

At the same time, the federal government is moving forward with a one-person, one-vote electoral system. Officials argue that direct elections would give citizens the power to choose their leaders themselves.

Opposition leaders have challenged the way the system is being carried out, alleging that elections in the country’s regional states are being organised to benefit candidates linked to the Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP), the ruling political bloc. They have pointed to developments in South West State, Galmudug and Hirshabelle in support of their concerns.

The dispute points to a wider struggle over the legitimacy of the electoral process, constitutional arrangements and the rules governing the transfer of power in Somalia. With the sides divided, concerns are growing over whether political leaders can reach a deal before tensions intensify.

Opposition figures have called on Hassan Sheikh to begin negotiations and pursue an inclusive electoral agreement. They warn that leaving the dispute unresolved could deepen political tensions and threaten stability in the capital, Mogadishu.

The government maintains that direct elections would expand public participation in selecting leaders. Its critics, however, argue that the process must rest on broad political consensus if it is to prevent deeper divisions.

The central dispute remains the electoral framework and the conditions under which Somalia’s next political transition will be conducted.

AXADLETM