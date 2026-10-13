Somalia Adds Former South West Leader and Nine Others to Financial Sanctions List

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Former Somali Custodial Corps commander General Mahad Abdirahman Adan, also known as Mahad Shub, is among those named in the decision.

Somalia Sanctions Former South West President and Nine Others Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Links MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has imposed financial sanctions on 10 people, including former South West…

Somalia Sanctions Former South West President and Nine Others Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Links MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has imposed financial sanctions on 10 people, including former South West…

Somalia Sanctions Former South West President and Nine Others Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Links

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has imposed financial sanctions on 10 people, including former South West State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, over suspected links to Al-Shabaab, according to a decision issued by the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

- Advertisement -

Former Somali Custodial Corps commander General Mahad Abdirahman Adan, also known as Mahad Shub, is among those named in the decision.

Under the measures, banks and other entities covered by Somalia’s regulations must freeze assets held by the listed individuals, block transactions involving them and notify the country’s Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) of any related activity.

The committee said it reached its decision after reviewing information and evidence concerning suspected financial support for Al-Shabaab, the armed group leading an insurgency against Somalia’s federal government. The document, however, did not specify the evidence associated with each person on the list.

The restrictions also bar individuals and institutions from providing financial support or otherwise facilitating assistance for anyone named. Violations may result in legal action, the committee said.

Laftagareen became president of South West State after his election in 2018. He held the position until late March 2026, when federal authorities removed his administration and installed a new regional leadership, according to the information provided.

His removal has not ended the political and security crisis in South West State. Critics of the authorities say forces loyal to Laftagareen have carried out repeated attacks near Baidoa, the regional capital, resulting in significant casualties. Those forces are reportedly deployed on the outskirts of the city.

The sanctions announcement did not say whether the allegations against Laftagareen were related to the continuing political and security confrontation in South West State.

The 10 individuals named in the decision are:

Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed “Laftagareen”; Hassan Abdulkadir Mohamed; Mahad Abdirahman Adan “Shub”; Ibrahim Aadan Ali “Najah”; Hassan Abdi Mohamed “Ugaas Hassan”; Abdullahi Ali Watiin; Abdifatah Mahad Abdirahman; Abdimajid Mowlid Hassan; Amiin Mad Daruur; Abshir Aadan Isaaq

The committee said the sanctions are designed to stop money and other economic resources from reaching people suspected of supporting Al-Shabaab. Institutions subject to the order must promptly report suspicious financial activity to the FRC.

AXADLETM