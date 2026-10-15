Laftagareen forces claim capture of Buurhakaba after heavy fighting in Bay region

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The violence erupted in the morning when fighters aligned with Laftagareen attacked positions held by Somali federal troops and forces backing the current South West administration, according to…

Baidoa (AX) — Buurhakaba was engulfed in fierce fighting Thursday as forces loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen claimed to have seized the…

Baidoa (AX) — Buurhakaba was engulfed in fierce fighting Thursday as forces loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen claimed to have seized the…

Baidoa (AX) — Buurhakaba was engulfed in fierce fighting Thursday as forces loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen claimed to have seized the town from federal and regional government forces.

The violence erupted in the morning when fighters aligned with Laftagareen attacked positions held by Somali federal troops and forces backing the current South West administration, according to residents and local sources.

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Heavy gunfire echoed through several parts of Buurhakaba, while residents reported seeing Laftagareen-aligned fighters move into neighborhoods within the town.

The competing claims could not be independently verified, and neither federal authorities nor the current South West administration had issued a public statement on the fighting or the town’s control.

Hassan Abdi, a former spokesperson for the South West administration who now supports Laftagareen, said in a video posted on social media that the former president’s Dervish forces had entered Buurhakaba.

“South West State Dervish forces have entered the district and restored law and order; no one will be specifically targeted,” Hassan said. “The public should welcome the troops, and those who fled should surrender.”

“I am speaking right now from the center of Buurhakaba district, and the forces will remain here,” he added.

His account could not immediately be independently confirmed.

The battle represents a significant expansion of the armed conflict between Laftagareen’s forces and the federal-backed South West administration. Until now, much of the fighting had centered on Baidoa, the regional capital, where the rival factions have clashed repeatedly since March.

Federal forces removed Laftagareen from office earlier this year after taking control of Baidoa amid a dispute over the leadership of South West State. Since then, his supporters have carried out repeated attacks on federal and regional forces and maintained a presence in parts of Bay region.

The federal government has accused Laftagareen and some of his allies of having links to al-Shabab, allegations they reject.

Earlier this week, Somalia’s National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Committee added Laftagareen and nine others to a financial sanctions list over suspected ties to al-Shabab and ordered their assets frozen. The committee said it had assessed information and evidence indicating suspected cooperation with or financial support for the militant group, but did not release evidence specific to each person.

Buurhakaba is located northwest of Baidoa on a strategic road connecting the regional capital to Mogadishu. Its position makes control of the town important for travel and supply routes between Bay region and southern Somalia.

The latest clashes could intensify the conflict in Bay region as Somali forces continue their broader campaign against al-Shabab across southern and central Somalia.