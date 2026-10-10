Somalia in Houthis’ Sights as Potential New Foothold for Regional Operations

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

An official with U.S. Africa Command, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity, said possible cooperation between the Houthis and al-Shabab could strengthen al-Shabab’s ability to target…

Somalia Emerges as Potential New Houthi Foothold in the Horn of Africa MOGADISHU, Somalia — U.S. military officials are warning that Yemen’s Houthi rebels may seek ties with…

Somalia Emerges as Potential New Houthi Foothold in the Horn of Africa MOGADISHU, Somalia — U.S. military officials are warning that Yemen’s Houthi rebels may seek ties with…

Somalia Emerges as Potential New Houthi Foothold in the Horn of Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia — U.S. military officials are warning that Yemen’s Houthi rebels may seek ties with al-Shabab in northern Somalia, a development that could provide the Somali militant group with access to sophisticated weapons, drone technology and technical know-how.

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An official with U.S. Africa Command, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity, said possible cooperation between the Houthis and al-Shabab could strengthen al-Shabab’s ability to target American forces and U.S. interests across the Horn of Africa.

The prospect has heightened concern over security in the Gulf of Aden, the strategically important waterway linking the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean and carrying a significant share of international commercial shipping.

A Houthi logistical network or foothold in Somalia could allow the group to widen its regional activities and make efforts to safeguard vessels in the maritime corridor more difficult. At present, however, the size of any Houthi presence in Somalia and the scope of possible cooperation with al-Shabab are not known.

Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is also part of the security calculation. The installation is the region’s principal U.S. military base and serves as a hub for American counterterrorism and security missions throughout East Africa.

Former AFRICOM commander Gen. Michael Langley told Congress last year that the Houthis could attack U.S. military facilities in Djibouti if they decided to intensify their confrontation with Washington.

The warnings come as the Pentagon reportedly considers moving some of its MQ-9 Reaper drones out of Somalia for missions targeting drug-trafficking groups in South America.

The New York Times reported this week that an unspecified number of the unmanned aircraft would be shifted to the Western Hemisphere. It did not say how many drones would be moved or when the relocation would occur.

The MQ-9 Reaper conducts surveillance and precision-strike missions, including operations against militant organizations. According to the report, the planned redeployment follows significant losses of the aircraft since the war involving Iran began in late February.

Fewer U.S. drones operating from Somalia could reduce surveillance and strike capacity. The consequences, however, would depend on the number withdrawn and whether other military resources could fill the gap.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaida affiliate, has fought Somalia’s federal government for years and routinely attacks Somali security personnel and international partners. Despite sustained military campaigns against its fighters, the group remains one of the country’s most serious security threats.

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned movement that controls much of northern Yemen, have attacked commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and nearby waters, prompting military responses from the international community.

Publicly available information has not established the scale of any operational relationship between the Houthis and al-Shabab in Somalia. Reports of a possible Houthi presence or cooperation still require verification, and no detailed public evidence has been released showing how extensive such links may be.

Any alignment between the two groups could create additional challenges for maritime security and U.S. military operations in the region. For now, the precise nature of the reported threat remains uncertain.

AXADLETM