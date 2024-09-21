Somali Troops Eliminate Multiple Al-Shabaab Militants

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali National Army (SNA) has taken down numerous Al-Shabaab militants in the southern regions, affirming they’ve reclaimed pivotal villages from the extremists.

Collaborating with regional troops, government forces executed impactful operations in Bakool and Lower Jubba, leading to a significant elimination of enemy forces, as per state-run media.

During these offensives, myriad ammunition, RPGs, and heavy weaponry were seized. Several militants were captured and will promptly face military tribunals.

“In joint ventures, the National Forces and regional troops tracked and neutralized terrorists in Bakool and Lower Jubba, wiping out key hideouts,” declared state media.

Intensified campaigns in Southwest and Jubaland states over the past five months have crippled militant strongholds. Al-Shabaab’s revenue streams are at an all-time low due to the shutdown of numerous checkpoints and roadblocks.

Militants heavily rely on extortion at these checkpoints for income. However, Somalia’s government is optimistic about quelling Al-Shabaab by 2024, with an ambitious plan for future security operations to be led exclusively by local military.

Meanwhile, in Baidoa, security forces diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that could have caused a devastating attack in the Southwest state’s administrative hub.

“Security personnel in Baidoa unearthed an IED concealed in a partly built house intended for a civilian-targeted onslaught,” officials noted, commending the officers for averting the disaster.

