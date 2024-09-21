President Hassan Sheikh Pledges to Intensify Fight Against Somalia’s Unlawful Arms Trade

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia addressed his nation with a Friday sermon, cautioning the populace about the dangers posed by foreign entities aiming to splinter the country and reaffirming the government’s stern opposition to illicit arms trafficking. (Photo: Villa Somalia)

Mogadishu (AX) — Delivering a message of urgency, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud emphatically warned against the possession and trade of illegal arms, underscoring the government’s unwavering intent to clamp down on such activities.

During his Friday sermon at the Villa Somalia Mosque, Mohamud implored citizens to steer clear of hoarding or moving unauthorized weapons, outlining the dire repercussions for those who defy this warning.

“Refuse to harbor weapons in your homes, avoid transporting them in your vehicles, and do not involve yourself in the arms trade. Later regrets won’t absolve you,” the president passionately stated, urging Somalis to distance themselves from the unlawful arms market.

Mohamud highlighted the readiness of law enforcement to intervene robustly, noting that security forces have the mandate to carry out residential searches if illegal weapons are suspected.

“Should security forces have reasonable suspicion of firearms within your abode, they will obtain a court order, even in the dead of night, and proceed with the search,” he declared.

This stringent position follows recent security sweeps in Mogadishu. Somali police, in coordinated operations throughout the Banadir region on Thursday, seized 33 AK-47s and four PKM machine guns, arresting four individuals linked to the arms trade.

Banadir Regional Police Commander Mahdi Omar Mumin urged the public to assist authorities and report any arms trafficking activities. “Selling illegal weapons in the Banadir districts is intolerable. We will apprehend those persisting in these practices,” Mumin asserted. Notably, Somalia’s cabinet ratified a resolution in July 2024 outlawing arms trade by non-state actors.

In related developments, the Somali government recently accused Ethiopia of clandestinely moving weapons into the Northeastern State region without the proper authorization. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the arrival of two truckloads of arms from Ethiopia, branding it a breach of Somalia’s sovereignty and a potential threat to regional stability.