UN Report: 1,500 Somalis Casualties from Explosive Devices in 2023

Over the past year, more than 1,500 civilians in Somalia were either killed or injured by 600 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as revealed in a recent UN report.

In a statement late Thursday, James Swan, UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, underscored the severe threat IEDs pose to Somalia as it strides toward self-reliance and sustainable national security.

“The gravity of this threat isn’t lost on any of us. Our primary goal is to safeguard your comrades in the Somali National Army (SNA). Addressing this threat is of vital importance,” Swan said in Mogadishu. He was initiating a month-long “train-the-trainer” course designed to boost the SNA’s counter-IED capabilities. “Moving forward, this course is a critical component in our ongoing efforts to enhance Somali proficiency in tackling IED threats.”

In 2023 alone, the SNA reported 378 fatalities and 451 injuries attributable to IEDs, underscoring the persistent danger faced by both military personnel and civilians, according to the UN’s statement.

The report emphasized that as Somalia advances toward taking full control of its security, IED training courses will prepare the nation’s security forces to effectively confront this peril.

Since 2020, the SNA, with support from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), has progressively bolstered its capacity to counter IED threats.

UNMAS, spearheading the fight against the sustained IED menace, highlighted its ongoing support for Somali forces, noting it has trained 46 teams in explosive ordnance disposal.

“This course is a landmark achievement, as Somali trainers are, for the first time, educating Somali students. This ensures long-term sustainability for the SNA in addressing explosive hazards affecting communities nationwide,” said Fran O’Grady, the chief of UNMAS in Somalia.

He noted that 14 additional trainees will undergo specialized training in explosive ordnance disposal and route search sessions, building on past training and their operational experiences to secure SNA’s long-term self-reliance.

Since 2009, UNMAS Somalia has assisted the African Union Mission in Somalia—now the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia—by providing tailored explosive threat mitigation training and conducting briefings before and after deployments.