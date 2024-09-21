Egypt Pledges to Boost Somalia’s Defense Strength

Egypt to Bolster Somalia’s Military Strength

CAIRO, Somalia – The Egyptian government has reaffirmed its steadfast intention to support Somalia’s federal government in its stabilization mission. The priority on the table is to modernize Somalia’s military, especially given the looming threat posed by the resurgence of Al-Shabab militants.

Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasized that backing vital institutions, particularly the military, is crucial for Somalia. Such support empowers Somalia to defend its sovereignty and territorial borders against external threats.

Egypt, a member of the Arab League along with Somalia, holds combating terrorism and safeguarding sovereignty in high regard. These principles are integral to Egypt’s foreign policy.

Abdelatty mentioned that Egypt’s role in supporting Somalia is part of its broader commitment to contributing to regional and global peace and security. This commitment aligns with the United Nations Charter, the African Union’s Constitutive Act, and the League of Arab States’ Charter.

He underscored Egypt’s experience and leadership in tackling terrorism, maintaining security, and upholding law and order. These are areas where Egypt is keen on assisting Somalia in building its security and military capabilities.

The discussions also included the preparations for the new African Union mission to Somalia. Enhancing stability in Somalia, particularly by securing international trade routes like the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and fighting terrorism and cross-border organized crime, was a focal point.

Currently, Somalia is engaged in a fierce battle against Al-Shabaab militants. Although these insurgents still dominate regions in the central and southern parts of the country, they have lost considerable ground over the past two years due to the government’s intensified offensive.

In a strategic move, Egypt signed a military and defense agreement with Somalia. This pact allows Egypt to train and equip Somali troops while jointly patrolling the 3,333 kilometers of coastline threatened by regional foes and beyond.

AXADLETM