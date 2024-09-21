Somalia

Hirshabelle Police Nab Five Bandits in a Security Sweep on Jowhar-Bal’ad Road

Jowhar (AX) – On Saturday, a security sweep in the Middle Shabelle region ended with the Hirshabelle police nabbing five hooligans on the road nestled between Jowhar and Bal’ad districts.

The police spokesperson reported that the ruffians got pinched while preying on civilians cruising through. Authorities are adamant about bringing these thugs to justice.

“We’ve caught the goons terrorizing folks, and scooped up loot pilfered from them. They’ll face the court soon,” stated a Hirshabelle officer.

The force also pledged to persist with crackdowns along the Jowhar-Bal’ad route, which has been a hotbed for miscreants lately.

