Somali Future Council warns against politicizing national army

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In a statement issued to coincide with the army’s 66th anniversary on April 12, the council congratulated soldiers across the ranks and praised their service in defending Somalia,…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Future Council on Sunday warned that the Somali National Army must be shielded from political manipulation, saying any effort to pull the force…

Monday April 13, 2026 Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Future Council on Sunday warned that the Somali National Army must be shielded from political manipulation, saying any effort…

Monday April 13, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Future Council on Sunday warned that the Somali National Army must be shielded from political manipulation, saying any effort to pull the force into partisan or clan disputes could erode its neutrality and weaken the country’s security architecture.

In a statement issued to coincide with the army’s 66th anniversary on April 12, the council congratulated soldiers across the ranks and praised their service in defending Somalia, preserving national unity and helping maintain public order.

At the same time, it said the military should never be turned into an instrument for personal gain or political advantage.

“The National Army is not a tool for personal or group interests,” the statement said, warning that any attempt to drag clan considerations or political agendas into the force would damage cohesion and undermine national security.

The council said it was alarmed by recent political rhetoric that, in its view, could put security institutions at risk if the army becomes entangled in political rivalries. It called on the federal government to protect the military’s neutrality and guard against interference that could tarnish its standing.

It also urged stronger respect for constitutional principles across the security sector, saying officers should be enabled to serve strictly under the law and in line with professional military standards.

“Protecting security institutions is a fundamental pillar of statehood,” the statement said, adding that public confidence and institutional independence are vital to the army’s credibility.

Somalia marked the anniversary with a ceremony in Mogadishu attended by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Somali National Army Commander Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud. The program included a military parade featuring armored vehicles and aircraft, which officials said underscored the army’s expanding operational capacity.

The commemoration came as political tensions remain elevated in parts of the country, with debate sharpening over governance and constitutional changes.