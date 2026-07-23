Somali army kills 18 al-Shabab militants in Hiiraan region

Follow Somalia

Thursday July 23, 2026

Beledweyne (AX) — An airstrike in Somalia’s Hiiraan region killed 18 al-Shabab militants and seriously wounded another 21, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Somali National Armed Forces carried out the planned July 21 operation alongside international partners, targeting what officials described as an al-Shabab hideout in Suullaay, roughly 17 kilometers south of Teedaan.

According to the statement, the operation also left 21 other militants seriously wounded.

“The strike also destroyed one technical vehicle used by the group, along with al-Shabab positions and defensive fortifications in the area,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense commended Somali forces for their professionalism, courage and commitment during the operation.

It also expressed gratitude to Somalia’s international partners for their ongoing cooperation and assistance in efforts to defeat al-Shabab and improve security nationwide.

The ministry and Somali National Armed Forces command said they would press ahead with intensified operations against the group’s positions and operational capabilities.

They said future operations will continue to emphasize civilian protection while seeking to safeguard peace and stability throughout Somalia.