Germany’s Africa Strategy Could Deliver Benefits for Both Sides

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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is making his third trip to Africa this year, visiting Mauritania, Nigeria, and South Africa as Berlin moves to deepen cooperation on security, investment, skills development, and economic partnerships.

In Mauritania, talks addressed migration, counterterrorism, and community-driven initiatives to curb extremism. His delegation also met the Mourchidates, an all-women group of Islamic spiritual guides trained and deployed by the state to combat extremism. In Nigeria, Wadephul’s agenda has focused on strengthening trade, vocational education, skills development, and cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. Officials identified those fields as priorities for future collaboration while also discussing broader commercial partnerships and efforts to draw more German investment into key sectors.

Wadephul will end his tour in South Africa, Germany’s biggest economic partner on the continent. Discussions there are expected to focus on industrial cooperation, the energy transition, and stronger business ties as Berlin expands its strategic engagement across Africa.