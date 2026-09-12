Declassified Files Reveal UK Knew of Israeli War Crimes for 24 Years

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Released in 2024 and revisited in an investigation this week, the files outline British concerns about Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank in March 2002, during…

Declassified Files Show UK Officials Knew of Alleged Israeli Abuses as Early as 2002 LONDON, United Kingdom — British officials were documenting allegations of human rights abuses by…

Declassified Files Show UK Officials Knew of Alleged Israeli Abuses as Early as 2002 LONDON, United Kingdom — British officials were documenting allegations of human rights abuses by…

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Declassified Files Show UK Officials Knew of Alleged Israeli Abuses as Early as 2002

LONDON, United Kingdom — British officials were documenting allegations of human rights abuses by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories more than two decades ago, according to declassified Foreign Office records reviewed by Declassified UK.

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Released in 2024 and revisited in an investigation this week, the files outline British concerns about Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank in March 2002, during Israel’s launch of Operation Defensive Shield.

Israel said the campaign sought to halt attacks by Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, amid the Second Intifada.

The records state that almost 500 Palestinians were killed across the West Bank that month, the majority of them civilians, while roughly 1,500 people were wounded.

One British Foreign Office official characterised Israel’s conduct as part of a “pattern of human rights abuses”, the documents say.

A senior British military officer was also critical of Israel’s armed forces, describing them as poorly organised and accusing them of employing excessive force.

The files include reports that Red Cross workers were threatened at gunpoint and that medical ambulances were blocked from reaching injured people.

British officials raised those concerns directly with the Israeli government.

Michael Levy, then a special envoy for Prime Minister Tony Blair, told Israel’s defence minister, Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, that military action could not bring the conflict to an end.

Levy further cautioned that Israeli operations risked pushing more young Palestinians towards suicide attacks, according to the records.

UK arms restrictions

The documents also reveal that Blair’s government quietly halted some arms exports to Israel in 2002 after determining that British equipment had been used in the occupied territories in violation of assurances Israel had previously provided.

According to the investigation, later British governments did not sustain comparable restrictions over a prolonged period.

During Israel’s 2008-2009 offensive in Gaza, Gordon Brown’s government cancelled several export licences covering equipment used by the Israeli navy.

In 2014, David Cameron’s government flagged 12 arms licences for possible suspension after another Israeli offensive in Gaza, which the report says killed more than 2,200 Palestinians.

In 2024, the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer suspended 30 of the 350 arms export licences then in place for Israel, citing the risk that British-made equipment could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

British arms sales to Israel have remained politically contentious, particularly during the war in Gaza and amid intensifying international scrutiny of Israeli military operations.

The investigation also referenced World Health Organization data recording thousands of attacks affecting healthcare services in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past two decades.

The newly examined records provide a historical account of British officials’ concerns about Israeli military conduct, even as successive governments continued diplomatic, military and commercial relations with Israel.

They also renew scrutiny of Britain’s longstanding arms-export policy and its handling of allegations of violations against Palestinians.

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