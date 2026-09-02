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At least 10 Jordanians among 21 people killed in Egypt

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By Balaleti September 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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At least 10 Jordanians among 21 dead in Egypt's

A bus carrying tourists overturned Wednesday on Egypt’s eastern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Jordanians, authorities and Jordanian state media reported.

Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the crash site on the Dahab-Nuweibaa road, which links the popular resort towns of Dahab and Nuweiba along South Sinai’s eastern coast, Egypt’s Health Ministry said.

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Jordan’s official al-Mamlaka television channel reported that the bus was carrying 43 passengers, 22 of them Jordanians.

“Ten Jordanians died after a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt’s South Sinai governorate,” the channel said.

Authorities said the injured were taken for medical treatment, but they did not immediately disclose what caused the crash.

The road runs through a region popular with tourists for its marine biodiversity, striking landscapes and mountain hiking trails.

Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Egypt and are often attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained vehicles and inconsistent enforcement of traffic laws.

Last month, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, died in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks carrying agricultural day laborers collided.

Nearly 6,000 people were killed in road accidents across Egypt last year, according to the country’s state statistics agency.

Written by Balaleti Reporter

Balaleti covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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