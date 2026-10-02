Ethiopia and Eritrea enter a new crisis in the Horn of Africa

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The Ethiopian government said those given 48 hours to leave included Eritrea’s chargé d’affaires and officials accredited to the African Union.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Axadle) Ethiopia and Eritrea’s already strained relationship plunged into a deeper crisis after Addis Ababa closed its embassy in Asmara and ordered 10 Eritrean diplomats…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Axadle) Ethiopia and Eritrea’s already strained relationship plunged into a deeper crisis after Addis Ababa closed its embassy in Asmara and ordered 10 Eritrean diplomats…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Axadle) Ethiopia and Eritrea’s already strained relationship plunged into a deeper crisis after Addis Ababa closed its embassy in Asmara and ordered 10 Eritrean diplomats out of the country, a move that led Eritrea to declare it would sever diplomatic relations with its neighbor.

Ethiopia’s Foreign

Ministry said Thursday the decision to close the embassy followed what it

called Eritrea’s “direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence”

against Ethiopia. The ministry also alleged that the diplomats being expelled

had carried out activities that endangered Ethiopia’s national security and

breached the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

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The Ethiopian government

said those given 48 hours to leave included Eritrea’s chargé d’affaires and

officials accredited to the African Union.

Asmara denied the

allegations and blamed Ethiopia for the deterioration in relations. In a

statement released Thursday, Eritrea accused Ethiopia of pursuing access to the

Red Sea and backing armed opposition groups active against the Eritrean

government.

Eritrea said its answer

would be to cut all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia, escalating a dispute that has

again placed the two neighbors at the center of regional concern.

The rupture comes amid

wider unease across the Horn of Africa involving Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt,

where questions of security, territorial interests and Red Sea access have

heightened tensions.

The African Union

Commission said Thursday it was following the worsening situation closely and

called on all three countries to show maximum restraint. It urged the

governments to refrain from statements or measures that could inflame the

crisis further.

The AU also appealed to

Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to preserve lines of communication and resolve

their disputes through diplomatic engagement and peaceful dialogue.

The commission said it

stood ready, in consultation with the countries concerned, to assist efforts to

de-escalate tensions, encourage dialogue and pursue a peaceful settlement of the

disputes.