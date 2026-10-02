Former Somali parliament speaker arrives in Baidoa for reconciliation talks

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The delegation’s visit forms part of efforts to ease tensions and build support for political talks ahead of an anticipated reconciliation forum bringing together politicians and other stakeholders.

Baidoa (AX) — With political and security tensions mounting in South West State, former Somali Lower House Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman arrived in Baidoa on Thursday at…

Baidoa (AX) — With political and security tensions mounting in South West State, former Somali Lower House Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman arrived in Baidoa on Thursday at…

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Baidoa (AX) — With political and security tensions mounting in South West State, former Somali Lower House Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman arrived in Baidoa on Thursday at the head of a delegation seeking to advance dialogue.

The delegation’s visit forms part of efforts to ease tensions and build support for political talks ahead of an anticipated reconciliation forum bringing together politicians and other stakeholders.

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South West leader Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe welcomed the delegation at the presidential palace in Baidoa.

Discussions covered the political and security climate in South West State, state-building, political consultations and measures to reinforce social unity and cohesion.

Both sides underscored the need to settle political disagreements through dialogue, mutual respect and negotiated political understanding.

They also reviewed developments in Somalia and South West State, focusing on the conditions required for political stability, durable peace and inclusive state-building.

The visit comes as forces loyal to former South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen remain deployed on the outskirts of Baidoa, fuelling concerns that fighting could resume in the city.

Aden Madobe expressed appreciation to Mohamed Mursal’s delegation for travelling to Baidoa and supporting reconciliation efforts.

He praised the involvement of Somali leaders, politicians, elders, religious scholars and other community groups in reducing tensions and promoting dialogue.

The delegation’s arrival is part of wider political efforts to defuse the standoff in Baidoa, where attention is turning to a planned reconciliation conference expected to begin in the city.

The initiative may provide an opening for talks between the parties at the centre of South West’s political dispute.

Baidoa has experienced multiple clashes between forces loyal to Laftagareen and troops aligned with the current South West administration.