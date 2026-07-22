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Wednesday July 22, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia authorities on Wednesday released young musician Khalid Mohamud Abdillahi, widely known as Khalid Kamil, after he spent several weeks in custody at a Hargeisa prison, according to a member of his family.

A court ordered Khalid’s release following his detention in the North Western State of Somalia capital.

North Western State of Somalia security agencies have not publicly explained why he was arrested. His family, however, told local media that the detention followed a song he wrote about Jerusalem.

Abdimajid Mohamud Abdillahi, Khalid’s brother, said intelligence agents detained the musician at his Hargeisa home before transferring him to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Khalid was subsequently moved to the main prison, he said.

“They arrested Khalid at his home,” Abdimajid said. “The intelligence accused him of singing a song about Jerusalem that he had not yet released.”

AX sought comment from North Western State of Somalia authorities on the arrest but was unable to reach them.

The unreleased song has nevertheless circulated on social media. It expresses support for Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque — one of Islam’s holiest sites — is located.

Khalid’s arrest followed North Western State of Somalia’s opening of an embassy in Jerusalem last month, six months after Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia as an independent state. The recognition prompted widespread condemnation.

North Western State of Somalia has previously detained religious leaders, elders, journalists and youth activists who opposed Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia or criticized the territory’s ties with Israel.

Some of those detainees were later freed without facing trial.