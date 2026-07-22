 Skip to content
Thursday, July 23, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Three Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warning
Breaking News
Three Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warningHuman Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, IneffectiveNew York Mayor Mamdani Urges US Government to Arrest NetanyahuPassenger Partially Sucked Out of Ryanair Plane After ‘Noise Before Chaos’Naufrages au large de la Mauritanie : 144 morts ou disparusPresident Hassan’s Strategy Amid Recurring Somali Political CrisesThree Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warningHuman Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, IneffectiveNew York Mayor Mamdani Urges US Government to Arrest NetanyahuPassenger Partially Sucked Out of Ryanair Plane After ‘Noise Before Chaos’Naufrages au large de la Mauritanie : 144 morts ou disparusPresident Hassan’s Strategy Amid Recurring Somali Political Crises
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

North Western State of Somalia Releases Musician Detained Over Song About Jerusalem

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk July 22, 2026 2 min read
Share
Somaliland releases musician detained over Jerusalem song
North Western State of Somalia Releases Musician Detained Over Song About Jerusalem

Wednesday July 22, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia authorities on Wednesday released young musician Khalid Mohamud Abdillahi, widely known as Khalid Kamil, after he spent several weeks in custody at a Hargeisa prison, according to a member of his family.

A court ordered Khalid’s release following his detention in the North Western State of Somalia capital.

North Western State of Somalia security agencies have not publicly explained why he was arrested. His family, however, told local media that the detention followed a song he wrote about Jerusalem.

Abdimajid Mohamud Abdillahi, Khalid’s brother, said intelligence agents detained the musician at his Hargeisa home before transferring him to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Khalid was subsequently moved to the main prison, he said.

“They arrested Khalid at his home,” Abdimajid said. “The intelligence accused him of singing a song about Jerusalem that he had not yet released.”

AX sought comment from North Western State of Somalia authorities on the arrest but was unable to reach them.

The unreleased song has nevertheless circulated on social media. It expresses support for Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque — one of Islam’s holiest sites — is located.

Khalid’s arrest followed North Western State of Somalia’s opening of an embassy in Jerusalem last month, six months after Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia as an independent state. The recognition prompted widespread condemnation.

North Western State of Somalia has previously detained religious leaders, elders, journalists and youth activists who opposed Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia or criticized the territory’s ties with Israel.

Some of those detainees were later freed without facing trial.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,006 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed