Turkish naval vessels escort drilling fleet off Somalia

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Wednesday July 22, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Turkish warships remain on guard off Somalia’s coast, shielding an offshore drilling fleet as exploration continues at the country’s first officially drilled offshore oil well.

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said Tuesday that TCG Goksu, TCG Gelibolu and TCG Bartin, operating under the Somalia Naval Task Group, are securing the Cagri Bey drilling ship.

The ships are also escorting the Korkut, Altan and Sancar support vessels, according to a ministry statement published on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.

The ministry said the protection and escort operation is still underway.

The naval mission coincides with continued drilling at the Curad-1 oil well by Somalia and Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), Türkiye’s state-owned oil company.

Somali officials expect the first exploration findings from Curad-1 by the end of 2026. Situated roughly 372 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu, the site marks Somalia’s first officially drilled offshore oil well.

Drilling began after a series of 3D seismic surveys were completed across three offshore blocks, identifying the location for the well.

Curad-1 is expected to extend to nearly 7,500 meters below the seabed, with work potentially lasting as long as 288 days. That depth would place it among the world’s deepest offshore oil wells.

Türkiye’s naval deployment comes only days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested parliamentary approval to keep Turkish troops in Somalia for another two years, following a Somali government appeal for continued military support.

The proposal, submitted Friday to Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly, seeks to renew the existing mandate before it expires on July 27, 2026, in line with bilateral defense cooperation agreements.

In the presidential request, Erdogan said Somalia’s security and stability carry significance for the broader region. Extending the mission, it said, would enable Turkish personnel to continue supporting the fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

Through agreements on military training, technical cooperation, defense industry partnerships and financial assistance, Ankara has offered training, advisory services and other help intended to rebuild Somalia’s defense and security institutions.

The document said Somalia’s security forces possess adequate personnel and resources, though economic limitations continue to restrict their operational effectiveness.