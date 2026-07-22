New York Mayor Mamdani Urges US Government to Arrest Netanyahu

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has urged the US government to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if it has the opportunity to do so.

Mr Mamdani delivered the call in a video statement.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Mr Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes during the Gaza war.

Israel denies committing war crimes and has rejected the court’s jurisdiction.

The mayor acknowledged that New York City itself lacks the legal power to enforce the warrant.

“My administration examined every option permitted under applicable law to establish whether New York City could carry out the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant should Benjamin Netanyahu come here.

“The conclusion is clear: we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce it.

“The federal government does, however, and I urge it to join the ICC and carry out the warrant.

“Anyone looking at this with open eyes, compassion and conscience should see the devastation he has caused and recognise that he must answer before a court of law.

“Like the ICC, I believe Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and put on trial for his crimes, just as anyone else charged by the court should be,” Mr Mamdani said.

President Donald Trump said the Israeli leader would not be arrested during a visit to the United States. Mr Netanyahu traditionally travels to New York each September to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Netanyahu’s office rejected Mr Mamdani’s position, describing the ICC as a kangaroo court.