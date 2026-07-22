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Trump Deal Clears Path for Saudi Civilian Nuclear Programme

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 22, 2026 1 min read
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Trump Deal Clears Path for Saudi Civilian Nuclear Programme
Trump Deal Clears Path for Saudi Civilian Nuclear Programme

Trump approves sweeping US-Saudi civilian nuclear cooperation deal

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has opened the door to a Saudi civilian nuclear programme by approving a landmark 30-year cooperation agreement that could allow the kingdom to enrich uranium under defined conditions.

Valued at tens of billions of dollars, the pact is expected to place US companies at the forefront of efforts to build Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure. It could also permit a domestic uranium enrichment facility if a joint US-Saudi technical study recommends one.

The Trump administration says the arrangement will give Washington greater oversight of the Saudi nuclear programme while helping prevent civilian technology from being redirected to military use.

But nuclear non-proliferation specialists and some members of Congress have criticised the agreement, warning that it could heighten the threat of nuclear proliferation across the Middle East.

The accord departs from some earlier US nuclear cooperation agreements by omitting several of the tougher non-proliferation safeguards Washington has demanded from other partners.

It also represents a break with former president Joe Biden’s policy, which tied US-Saudi nuclear cooperation to the kingdom normalising relations with Israel.

The agreement is expected to go before Congress for review, though opponents would need a qualified majority in both chambers to block it.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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