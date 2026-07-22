Turkish Parliament Extends Somalia Military Mission Through 2028

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Turkish parliament extends Somalia military deployment through 2028

ANKARA – Turkey’s parliament approved a two-year extension of the country’s military deployment in Somalia on Tuesday, granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request to keep Turkish forces there until July 2028.

The renewed mandate allows Turkish troops to continue operating in Somalia under bilateral agreements designed to bolster the country’s defence and security institutions.

Turkey’s government said the mission will maintain support for Somalia’s efforts to confront terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, human trafficking and other security challenges.

In the motion presented to parliament, the government said Somalia had asked Turkey to continue providing military assistance under their Defence and Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Ankara said the deployment is intended to build the capacity of Somali security forces, safeguard the country’s economic resources and advance broader efforts to strengthen national security.

The government said stability in Somalia is vital for the wider Horn of Africa and for strategic maritime corridors connecting the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. It added that the mission helps protect some of the world’s most heavily travelled shipping routes.

Under the mandate, Turkish forces may operate in locations agreed by both governments, including Somalia’s territorial waters, in line with international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions. The measure also authorises coordination with other countries and international organisations when required.

Turkey and Somalia have deepened relations considerably since 2011, expanding cooperation across humanitarian aid, development initiatives and defence.

In Mogadishu, Turkey runs its largest overseas military training facility, which has trained thousands of Somali soldiers as part of efforts to reinforce the country’s armed forces.

The two governments further widened their partnership in 2024 by signing a Defence and Economic Cooperation Agreement covering increased Turkish assistance for Somalia’s maritime security and defence capacity.

Lawmakers supporting Erdogan’s government said renewing the mandate underscored Turkey’s expanding regional security role and strengthened its defence partnership with Somalia following a request from the Somali federal government.

AXADLETM