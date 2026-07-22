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Liberia Seizes Cocaine Worth Over $300 Million in Record Bust

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By Adam Omar July 22, 2026 1 min read
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Liberia Seizes Over $300 Million in Record-Breaking Cocaine Bust
Liberia Seizes Cocaine Worth Over $300 Million in Record Bust

Security forces have uncovered more than $300 million worth of cocaine at a private residence outside Monrovia, marking what officials describe as the largest drug seizure in the country’s history. Police found the cache while executing a search-and-seizure warrant. The operation comes as authorities investigate a separate cocaine bust at the international airport in June.

Officers arrested two men carrying both Colombian and Spanish passports at the property, though investigators remain uncertain about their true identities.Â The raid reportedly capped a “sustained intelligence” operation. Even so, officials were said to have been stunned by the sheer scale of the cocaine haul.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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