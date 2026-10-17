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Breaking: Trump Signs Executive Order Waiving New Sanctions on Russia
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Trump Signs Executive Order Waiving New Sanctions on Russia

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 38 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Trump signs executive order waiving new Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending sweeping sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia’s energy revenues, just weeks after approving the measures in law.

The Lindsey Graham Act, named for the late US senator who sponsored it, gave Mr Trump the power to impose duties of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

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“As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” the order said.

The legislation covered Russia’s energy and defence industries, President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, along with the so-called shadow fleet of tankers accused of helping Moscow evade Western sanctions.

The move has further strained ties between Ukraine and the US. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as a “weak decision”, while Ukrainian forces resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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