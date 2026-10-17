Pope Speaks by Phone With Putin While Recovering in Hospital

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Doctors reported that the pope was making “steady improvement” after Tuesday’s operation.

Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he recovers in hospital from surgery to treat lung cancer, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he recovers in hospital from surgery to treat lung cancer, the Vatican said. Doctors reported that…

Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he recovers in hospital from surgery to treat lung cancer, the Vatican said.

Doctors reported that the pope was making “steady improvement” after Tuesday’s operation.

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In his conversation with Mr Putin, the American pontiff voiced “deep concern” about the humanitarian conditions in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky.

Pope Leo called for a truce to enable first aid and food to reach the town and to allow civilians to leave voluntarily, according to the Vatican.

The pope is due to make his first public appearance since entering hospital on Sunday, when he will lead the traditional Angelus prayer. Preparations are also continuing for his planned November visit to South America, the Vatican said.

Doctors diagnosed the pope with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and removed the lower lobe of his right lung during surgery on Tuesday.

The pope celebrated Mass for staff at the hospital (Photo: Vatican)

The Vatican has published the first photographs of the pope since the operation. They show him celebrating Mass and standing without assistance.

In the images, the 71-year-old Chicago-born pontiff stands before a makeshift altar in a room on the 10th floor of the Rome hospital, wearing green vestments.

“At the moment, we have not received any communication from the doctors regarding his discharge, other than what we were told from the beginning about a one-week timeframe,” a Vatican spokesman said.

Pope Leo, 71, is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from 6 to 17 November.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had suggested the journey might be postponed. But the Vatican’s publication of a list of journalists approved to cover the visit indicated that preparations were continuing as planned.

“Work on the trip is going forward,” the Vatican spokesman said.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said it remained uncertain when Leo would be able to resume his normal schedule of appointments.

“The question now is when he will return, under what circumstances he will return, and what the doctors say,” he said on the sidelines of an event in Rome, according to Italian news agencies.

After the latest medical bulletin, Cardinal Parolin described the photograph of the pope as an encouraging indication of his recovery. He also stressed that Leo might need to slow the pace of his activities “according to the condition of his health”.

Additional reporting AFP