Ministry of Family Urges Parties to Uphold 30% Women’s Quota in Galmudug Elections

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Sunday August 2, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — As Galmudug wraps up its first one-person, one-vote elections since its establishment, Somalia’s Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development is pressing political parties, election authorities and regional officials to enforce the constitutional requirement that women hold at least 30% of political positions.

In a statement released Saturday, the ministry described women’s participation in politics as both a constitutional right and a national responsibility. It called on every stakeholder in the electoral process to uphold the quota in full.

“The 30% quota for women is a long-standing national commitment and an essential pillar for building an inclusive system of governance and promoting political equality,” the ministry said.

The ministry specifically urged political associations, the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), the Galmudug administration and other actors to ensure women are properly represented among candidates and in the final makeup of elected bodies.

It said the quota must not be treated as a concession to women, but rather as a constitutional safeguard designed to advance equal political participation, justice and inclusive government.

“The 30% quota is not a privilege granted to women. It is a constitutional right that ensures equal participation in decision-making and strengthens democratic governance,” the statement said.

The ministry also appealed to all parties involved in the Galmudug elections to protect the transparency, peace and inclusiveness of the process. It encouraged Somali women to take on a stronger role in peacebuilding, development and state-building efforts.

The call followed last week’s voting, when more than 200,000 registered voters went to the polls in 11 districts across the Galguduud and Mudug regions to choose local council representatives and members of the state parliament.

The elections represent the second direct polls conducted in a Somali federal member state, after Southwest State, and the third election organized by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, following local elections in the Banadir region.

The federal government has presented the expansion of one-person, one-vote elections as an important milestone in Somalia’s democratic transition. The process, however, continues to encounter political resistance and logistical difficulties in parts of the country.