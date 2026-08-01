US TV host says family still “begging for help” six months after mother’s disappearance

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US television broadcaster Savannah Guthrie has made a deeply emotional plea for information about her mother’s disappearance, saying the family is “begging for help” six months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped.

Nancy Guthrie vanished during the night of 31 January and 1 February. Recovered security footage shows a masked, gloved individual moving around outside her home on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona.

Watch: FBI releases footage of masked man at front door of missing TV anchor’s mother

“Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and carry on – because that’s what our joyful and resilient mom taught us to do.

“But make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in an Instagram post.

Savannah Guthrie said their ‘hearts are in ruins’

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that the investigation remains active and that the search for Nancy Guthrie is continuing. It also released two purported ransom notes sent to a local television station on 2 February and 6 February.

The first note demanded a ransom and threatened Nancy Guthrie’s life. The second expressed regret and claimed she had died in captivity and was “buried in nature now”.

Her remains have not been found, and no suspects are currently known.

Savannah Guthrie, ⁠her brother and sister have posted several video messages pleading for their mother’s return

Authorities and the Guthrie family are appealing to anyone who may recognise the language or writing in the notes, or who has noticed a sudden change in the behaviour of a friend or relative, to contact investigators.

“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognises the writing in the ransom demand notes.

“Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or simply unusual – perhaps involving someone they deeply love,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in the post on Friday morning.

“There is a way out – to tell what you know… There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing,” she added.

Investigators have offered a reward for information connected to the case and have repeatedly stressed that tips can be submitted anonymously.

Source: AFP