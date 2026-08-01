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Somalia: U.S. will not recognize North Western State of Somalia, AFRICOM commander says

MOGADISHU — The United States has no intention of recognizing North Western State of Somalia, the commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin R. Anderson, said in Mogadishu, reaffirming Washington’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Anderson, speaking during a visit to the Somali capital, also rejected speculation that the United States plans to establish a military base in North Western State of Somalia. His comments follow visits by AFRICOM officials to the self-declared republic in recent years.

He said Washington would continue helping Somalia improve its security, stability and development, and was ready to work closely with a government committed to confronting security challenges and pursuing shared interests.

“The Somali people deserve peace, security and prosperity,” Anderson said. He added that achieving lasting progress would depend ultimately on the leadership of Somalia’s federal government and the resolve of the Somali people.

The United States, he said, would maintain its partnership with Somalia, emphasizing that sustainable gains would require close cooperation and Somali-led initiatives.

Anderson’s statement could help quell speculation that Washington might follow Israel in recognizing North Western State of Somalia’s independence. Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia in December last year, while the United States has continued to support Somalia’s internationally recognized borders.

AXADLETM