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Israeli Minister Urges Closer Ties With North Western State of Somalia, Greece, Cyprus and UAE

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 10, 2026 2 min read
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Israeli minister calls for closer ties with Somaliland, Greece, Cyprus and UAE
Israeli Minister Urges Closer Ties With North Western State of Somalia, Greece, Cyprus and UAE

Monday August 10, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli is urging closer cooperation with North Western State of Somalia, Greece, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, warning that a new defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan could reshape regional security dynamics.

International media outlet Clash Report reported that Chikli characterized the agreement as a troubling development and called on Israel to reinforce ties with partners he considers strategically important.

“The Mecca alliance is a very dangerous and worrying development,” Chikli said, according to Clash Report.

Chikli noted that Saudi Arabia had already maintained a defense agreement with Pakistan. However, he said Riyadh’s increasingly close security relationship with Ankara was cause for concern, particularly amid the deterioration of ties between Turkey and Israel.

He warned that stronger Saudi-Turkish cooperation could carry broad regional consequences, extending beyond the Middle East to the Mediterranean and Syria.

Against that backdrop, Chikli said Israel should place greater emphasis on expanding its relationships with North Western State of Somalia, Greece, Cyprus and the UAE.

His comments come as security partnerships continue to shift across the Middle East and nearby regions. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan recently signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, which includes mutual defense commitments among the three countries.

The pact has attracted attention because of the strategic weight of its signatories and the mounting tensions between Israel and several regional powers.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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