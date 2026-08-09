 Skip to content
Monday, August 10, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Kenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in Garissa
Breaking News
Kenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in GarissaMore Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir RegionPuntland State Overcomes Immediate Threat but Must Build Security Force Beyond Clan and PoliticsU.N. Opens Somalia Tender to Sell Vehicles and Equipment Amid AU Mission UncertaintyRussian Strikes on Kyiv Region Kill Four, Including a ChildIsrael Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Keeps Option of Unilateral Iran Strikes OpenKenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in GarissaMore Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir RegionPuntland State Overcomes Immediate Threat but Must Build Security Force Beyond Clan and PoliticsU.N. Opens Somalia Tender to Sell Vehicles and Equipment Amid AU Mission UncertaintyRussian Strikes on Kyiv Region Kill Four, Including a ChildIsrael Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Keeps Option of Unilateral Iran Strikes Open
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

More Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir Region

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 9, 2026 1 min read
Share
More than 44,000 students pass eighth-grade exams in Banadir region
More Than 44,000 Students Pass Eighth-Grade Exams in Banadir Region

Sunday August 9, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Nearly all students who took Banadir’s eighth-grade certificate examinations passed, as the regional Education Directorate on Sunday released results showing 44,017 successful candidates out of 45,452.

The exams were held at 125 centers across the Banadir region. The education directorate said 24,717 boys and 21,508 girls participated.

A total of 1,435 students were declared unsuccessful.

Officials also identified the three highest-scoring students. Sumayo Hassan Abshir Aden took first place, with Balqisa Mohamed Omar Mohamed finishing second and Ahmed Abdinasir Abdullahi Abdi placing third.

Education officials congratulated the top-performing students, their parents and teachers, citing their dedication and continued commitment to learning.

For students in Banadir, the eighth-grade examination represents an important academic milestone, signaling progression from intermediate education to the next stage of schooling.

Students, parents and educators across Mogadishu had closely awaited the announcement, with much of the attention turning to those who earned the three leading positions.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,229 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed