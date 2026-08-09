More than 44,000 students pass eighth-grade exams in Banadir region

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Sunday August 9, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Nearly all students who took Banadir’s eighth-grade certificate examinations passed, as the regional Education Directorate on Sunday released results showing 44,017 successful candidates out of 45,452.

The exams were held at 125 centers across the Banadir region. The education directorate said 24,717 boys and 21,508 girls participated.

A total of 1,435 students were declared unsuccessful.

Officials also identified the three highest-scoring students. Sumayo Hassan Abshir Aden took first place, with Balqisa Mohamed Omar Mohamed finishing second and Ahmed Abdinasir Abdullahi Abdi placing third.

Education officials congratulated the top-performing students, their parents and teachers, citing their dedication and continued commitment to learning.

For students in Banadir, the eighth-grade examination represents an important academic milestone, signaling progression from intermediate education to the next stage of schooling.

Students, parents and educators across Mogadishu had closely awaited the announcement, with much of the attention turning to those who earned the three leading positions.