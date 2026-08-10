Near Collision at Sydney Airport Prompts Investigation

Follow World

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Australia’s aviation safety regulator is investigating a near collision at Sydney Airport after a Jetstar aircraft stopped suddenly to avoid a Qatar Airways jet, injuring a cabin crew…

Australia’s aviation safety regulator is investigating a near collision at Sydney Airport after a Jetstar aircraft stopped suddenly to avoid a Qatar Airways jet, injuring a cabin crew…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Australia’s aviation safety regulator is investigating a near collision at Sydney Airport after a Jetstar aircraft stopped suddenly to avoid a Qatar Airways jet, injuring a cabin crew member and disrupting flights.

The incident occurred this morning as the Jetstar pilot braked sharply while taxiing an Airbus A320 for a flight to the Gold Coast. The aircraft came close to a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 that was being moved by an aircraft tug, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The ATSB said the Jetstar crew “observed a Qatar Airways Boeing 777, under tow from an aircraft tug, in close proximity on a crossing taxiway”.

Both aircraft stopped abruptly. “A cabin crew member aboard the [Jetstar] A320 was injured, and there was damage to the connection between the 777 nose gear and aircraft tug,” the bureau said.

The ATSB urged anyone who witnessed the incident to provide investigators with video recorded at the airport.

Airservices Australia said the incident had caused delays to flights operating through Sydney Airport.

“Our aircraft was following instructions by Air Traffic Control when the pilots were forced to brake firmly after another aircraft came in close proximity,” a Jetstar spokeswoman said.

The Jetstar crew member was moving through the cabin when the aircraft came to a sudden stop. Paramedics later treated the injured worker.

Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An official not authorised to speak publicly said preliminary information indicated that the tug towing the Qatar Airways aircraft may not have followed air traffic control instructions.