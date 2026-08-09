U.N. Opens Somalia Tender to Sell Vehicles and Equipment Amid AU Mission Uncertainty

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Sunday August 9, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — A United Nations tender to auction vehicles, generators, computers and other equipment in Somalia has highlighted growing uncertainty over the future of international logistical support for the country’s security mission.

The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) is inviting licensed auctioneers to submit expressions of interest for a local contract covering the commercial sale of U.N.-owned property. The initial agreement would last three months and could be extended three times for additional three-month periods, depending on performance and operational requirements.

The potential auction inventory includes vehicles, generators, computers and other information technology equipment, office furnishings, shipping containers, security watchtowers, wastewater treatment plants, prefabricated accommodation materials, medical and laboratory equipment, electrical appliances and heavy construction machinery.

UNSOS said the list is indicative and may be expanded to include additional items.

The notice comes as the future of international backing for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) faces increasing uncertainty.

The United States, the principal financial contributor to UNSOS, has said it will stop funding the office by Dec. 31, 2026, according to U.N. and diplomatic discussions. Washington has also opposed extending U.N. logistical assistance to AUSSOM beyond the current arrangements.

UNSOS supplies essential logistical and administrative services to AUSSOM and other U.N. operations in Somalia, including transport, fuel, food and other nonlethal supplies.

AUSSOM supports Somali forces in their campaign against al-Shabab and has roughly 12,000 troops and police officers provided by African countries contributing personnel to the mission.

Leaders from those troop-contributing countries have urged the international community to maintain its support, warning that a rapid withdrawal of assistance could leave a security vacuum while Somalia works to take greater responsibility for its own defense.

Somalia has battled al-Shabab for nearly two decades. Despite sustained military operations, the militant group remains capable of launching attacks and retains control or influence in parts of the country.

The disagreement over future support for AUSSOM follows criticism from Washington of Somalia’s progress in fighting al-Shabab and tackling wider security and governance challenges.

In a July 1 letter, the United States raised concerns about Somalia’s performance against al-Shabab, as well as its approach to security and governance matters.

The U.N. auction notice does not say the equipment is being sold as a result of the planned end to U.S. funding. Its timing, however, coincides with wider uncertainty about the future scale and logistical structure of international operations supporting Somalia’s transition to greater security responsibility.