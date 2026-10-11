 Skip to content
Monday, October 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:33
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Former President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His Home
Breaking News
Former President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His HomeHurricane Simon Strengthens as It Approaches Western MexicoUN says 139 people, including children, died after boat capsized off DjiboutiMan Arrested Over ‘Serious’ Threat to Polish Prime Minister and MinisterBurnham Says Russia Clearly Interfered in Brexit VoteNepal Urges Villagers to Evacuate After River FloodingFormer President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His HomeHurricane Simon Strengthens as It Approaches Western MexicoUN says 139 people, including children, died after boat capsized off DjiboutiMan Arrested Over ‘Serious’ Threat to Polish Prime Minister and MinisterBurnham Says Russia Clearly Interfered in Brexit VoteNepal Urges Villagers to Evacuate After River Flooding
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali Parliament Deducts Salaries From Lawmakers Absent During Parliamentary Sessions

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 11, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 14 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali parliament deducts salaries of absent lawmakers

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Lower House has cut the pay of an unspecified number of lawmakers who missed recent parliamentary sessions without authorization, intensifying efforts to enforce attendance rules.

Addressing lawmakers during Saturday’s sitting, House of the People Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said the deductions were made in accordance with Parliament’s internal regulations.

- Advertisement -

Lawmakers who dispute the decision have 15 days to submit an appeal and request a legal review before the House, the speaker said.

“MPs are obligated to attend parliamentary sessions and fulfill their assigned responsibilities, and it is inappropriate for some MPs to consistently attend to their duties while others remain absent without fulfilling their obligations,” he said.

Nur said officials first verified attendance records before imposing the deductions, with the review carried out in coordination with the committee overseeing Parliament’s internal regulations.

He said lawmakers who had obtained official leave or faced documented special circumstances would receive separate consideration.

The parliamentary leadership would also rectify any administrative mistakes, he added, including cases in which a lawmaker was wrongly listed for a salary reduction.

“This measure is not intended to penalize lawmakers facing health issues or other special circumstances,” he said.

The move follows an earlier pledge by the speaker to sanction lawmakers who repeatedly fail to attend parliamentary sessions, including through salary deductions.

Nur said the decision remains subject to legal scrutiny and that lawmakers can use established procedures to file complaints or challenge the action.

Several parliamentary sessions have been cancelled in recent months after failing to reach the required quorum.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,926 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.