Former NISA chief praises Beledweyne protest against Hirshabelle election plan

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Sanbaloolshe praised the lawmakers, politicians, traditional elders, women, youth and other community members who joined the rally.

Beledweyne (AX) — A peaceful protest in Beledweyne against the planned Hirshabelle elections has won praise from former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali…

Beledweyne (AX) — A peaceful protest in Beledweyne against the planned Hirshabelle elections has won praise from former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali…

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Beledweyne (AX) — A peaceful protest in Beledweyne against the planned Hirshabelle elections has won praise from former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbaloolshe, who called the demonstration a clear expression of public opinion and long-standing grievances.

Sanbaloolshe praised the lawmakers, politicians, traditional elders, women, youth and other community members who joined the rally.

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“Your voice has reached Somalis and the rest of the world,” Sanbaloolshe said. “The struggle to seek justice requires patience, unity and resilience.”

He described opposition to injustice as both a religious duty and a moral responsibility, commending the people of Hiiraan for presenting their position through peaceful means.

“You were not absent yesterday; you made your presence felt, people of Hiiraan,” he said.

Hundreds of residents, politicians and community elders took to the streets of Beledweyne on Thursday, calling for a political agreement before voting goes ahead in Hiiraan region.

The demonstration came after several days of consultations between Hawadle politicians and traditional elders. They have opposed elections in Hiiraan without a wider agreement addressing political representation and power-sharing within Hirshabelle.

Protesters assembled in several parts of Beledweyne, the capital of Hiiraan, displaying messages against an electoral process they said had not secured local consensus.

Federal lawmakers and former regional officials also spoke to the gathering.