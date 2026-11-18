“Peace is not merely the absence of war; it is the presence of justice.” This quotation, often attributed to Martin Luther King, speaks deeply to the reality felt by every Somali: are we at peace today, or have the guns merely fallen silent? Twenty-six years ago, we began the path toward national reconciliation and the re-establishment of Somalia’s statehood. The Arta Peace Conference, held in Djibouti, brought traditional elders, political and community leaders, religious scholars, academics, and women’s organisations around one table, while the leaders pledged to end armed conflict, disarm, rebuild, and resolve disputes through dialogue. That historic path gave birth to Somalia’s Third Republic, reviving the hope of a united Somali state.

Every generation inherits a country; our generation inherited a Somalia scarred by civil war, weakened by recurring droughts and terrorism, and divided by clan politics. Certainly, there is peace; we are a resilient nation. But we cannot continue merely recounting the stories of the past. The time has come to ask ourselves: what will our legacy be? What will our generation do to change the future? What we have in our hands today is more than destruction; Somalia is not where it was thirty years ago. We have rebuilt national institutions, secured historic debt relief, joined the East African Community, expanded our financial and digital systems, and strengthened areas that previously did not exist at all. These are real achievements. However, progress remains slow. According to the World Bank, nearly 500,000 people enter the labour market each year, but only 80,000 jobs are created. As a result, a generation of educated young people ready to work is left without opportunities, making it easy for terrorist groups to exploit their desperation. Economic growth in the country is projected to range between 2.3 and 2.8% in 2026, constrained by declining aid, climate change, global inflation, and reduced productive capacity.

Our generation must confront this apparent contradiction. We are moving forward, but are we moving fast enough? Yes, we have political institutions, but do we have stability? We are an energetic people, yet thousands of our young people remain unemployed. We have universities, businesses, and telecommunications companies linked to the East African community, yet our citizens lack reliable healthcare, quality education, clean water, and economic opportunities. There is an old Somali proverb: “A boy may die in war, but no boy is born in war.” It reminds us that the cost of conflict is measured not only in lives lost, but also in entire generations deprived of opportunities in life.

Our history bears witness to the fact that Somalis are capable of choosing a different path. This was clearly demonstrated by earlier reconciliation efforts, from the Addis Ababa process in 1993 to Djibouti and subsequent conferences held in Mbagathi, Nairobi, where sensitive issues such as disarmament, security, reconstruction, property ownership disputes, and the political structure during the transitional period were debated. Somali leaders have repeatedly sat at the negotiating table, pledging to end hostilities, lay down their weapons, and resolve disputes through dialogue. These efforts remind us that the desire for peace is not new to us; it is a decision we have made before, and we must once again find the courage to act on it. However, the conflicts and attacks that followed demonstrate that an agreement is only part of the solution; we need strong institutions, genuine political will, and a sincere commitment to national reconciliation.

There are important lessons to be learned from other peoples who have faced similar challenges. In Mozambique, the 1992 General Peace Agreement between the government and the RENAMO movement ended a long and bloody civil war. It laid the foundation for a process of disarmament, the reintegration of former combatants into society, and political participation, paving the way for the country’s first multiparty elections in 1994. Likewise, Liberia’s 2003 Comprehensive Peace Agreement became a turning point after years of devastating civil conflict. It established a framework for ending the conflict, forming a transitional government, disarming militias, and achieving national reconciliation. That step ultimately led to democratic elections in 2005 and the restoration of constitutional government.

Laying down arms does not mean eliminating differing views. Democracy requires diverse perspectives, and the federal system recognises that communities and political parties may have different interests. The aim is not for all of us to think alike; rather, we must build institutions strong enough to allow us to disagree without resorting to war: “Let us talk so that we may reach agreement.” Step by step, parliament, the courts, elections, customary law, constitutional procedures, and political dialogue must replace the gun and become the tools for resolving disputes.

This also requires sound management and control of weapons and ammunition. the United Nations International Ammunition Technical Guidelines establish a framework for the safe storage, management, transport, accounting, and disposal of ammunition. These measures are essential to prevent weapons and ammunition from being diverted into illegal channels and falling into the hands of armed groups. Somalia has also taken steps in this area by adopting the National Strategy for the Management of Weapons and Ammunition 2025–2030, which the United Nations Security Council commended in Resolution 2806 (2025). These commitments must be translated into strong national oversight, accountability, and full implementation.

Therefore, another measure by which our generation will be judged is whether we can ensure our country’s security. For a long time, Somalia’s security has depended on international and African Union forces. AMISOM, which began operations in 2007 with more than 22,000 troops, later became ATMIS, and in January 2025 transformed into the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). This reduced the troop level to 11,826, owing to financial uncertainty and operational challenges. This transitional period faces another serious test. Uganda, the country that has deployed the largest number of troops and remained the longest, has begun withdrawing its forces from the country. Its first contingent has already left, and the full withdrawal is expected by the end of 2027. This raises difficult questions that cannot be avoided: Who will leave next? Who will remain, and for how long? Most importantly, what is Somalia’s plan when those who have protected us for nearly two decades are no longer here?

The ambition to build a self-reliant national security system is commendable, but sovereignty is not something that can simply be declared; it must be built and sustained. A genuine security transition requires a national army loyal to the government rather than to a clan or individual commander, paid on time, and trusted by the people it protects. It also requires national unity; our soldiers cannot be expected to defend a country whose political leadership is deeply divided over the foundations of good governance. Opposition leaders have repeatedly called for an inclusive political agreement, and their concerns on this matter deserve serious consideration. The army cannot defend a nation while its political leaders are preoccupied with internal rivalry and the exchange of power