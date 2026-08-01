AFRICOM Chief Urges Somalia to Lead Al-Shabaab Fight to Sustain U.S. Support

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AFRICOM commander says Somalia must lead anti-Al-Shabaab campaign to maintain U.S. backing

MOGADISHU — The United States remains committed to Somalia, but Mogadishu must assume a larger share of responsibility for stabilizing the country and directing the campaign against extremist groups, the head of U.S. Africa Command has said.

General Dagvin Anderson made the remarks during a visit to Mogadishu this week, emphasizing that Washington expects Somali authorities to “step up” and take firmer ownership of national security efforts.

“The United States is not leaving Somalia, but we want to see Somalia take more responsibility for its own security,” Anderson said in an interview with a Somali journalist.

The AFRICOM chief cautioned, however, that Somalia’s political tensions and internal disputes could make it more difficult for the United States to sustain its level of involvement.

“If we can’t see that… political instability and infighting continues, then it is going to be very hard for us to continue to stay engaged,” he said.

His comments come as Somalia continues to grapple with entrenched security threats and political strains, while government troops and international partners press ahead with operations against Al-Shabaab militants.

For years, the United States has been among Somalia’s most important security allies, supporting the country with military training, intelligence assistance and airstrikes against armed factions, including Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants in Somalia.

AXADLETM