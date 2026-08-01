AUSSOM Withdrawal Could Destabilize Somalia, Former Somali Foreign Minister Warns

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Saturday August 1, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia could face far-reaching security, economic and diplomatic fallout if the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) withdraws prematurely, former Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirisaq has warned, calling on the country’s political leaders to forge a national consensus and safeguard stability.

Abdirisaq spoke as uncertainty deepens over financing for the African Union mission, cautioning that dwindling international support could produce repercussions well beyond military operations.

“If AUSSOM ceases operations because of funding shortages or declining international support, some foreign embassies may reconsider their presence in Mogadishu,” he said, warning that such decisions could disrupt international organizations and hurt the capital’s economy.

He said AUSSOM relies heavily on international funding and logistical assistance, from air transport and military bases to other services critical to its operations.

Any interruption to that support, Abdirisaq warned, could sharply limit the mission’s ability to fulfil its mandate and help Somali security forces combat al-Shabab.

The former minister also pointed to growing fiscal strain on the federal government, including reduced domestic revenue and declining budget support from international partners.

Abdirisaq called on Somalia’s political leaders to settle their disputes through dialogue, saying political stability is vital to retaining the confidence of international partners and securing continued financial assistance.

“Without an immediate political solution, Somalia’s security and economic challenges could worsen,” he said.

His warning comes as regional leaders and international partners hold talks on AUSSOM’s future. The mission faces a funding crisis driven by falling donor contributions and continued uncertainty over sustainable, long-term financing.

The issue has taken on greater urgency as Somalia moves to shoulder more responsibility for national security, while the African Union and the United Nations search for a durable funding model to support the mission throughout the transition.

AUSSOM succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and remains a key pillar of efforts to assist the Somali National Army, counter al-Shabab and stabilize territory recovered from the militant group. Debate over its future has grown more prominent as international partners consider how to sustain Somalia’s security transition while promoting greater self-reliance.