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Kampala Communiqué Reveals Rift Between Somalia and Regional States

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 1, 2026 2 min read
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Kampala Communiqué Reveals Rift Between Somalia and Regional States
Kampala Communiqué Reveals Rift Between Somalia and Regional States

Kampala Communiqué Reveals Strains Between Somalia and Regional Partners

MOGADISHU, Aug. 1 – A three-day emergency summit in Kampala on Somalia’s security has laid bare tensions between Mogadishu and regional governments, after a contested call for national political dialogue was left in the final communiqué despite objections from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The statement was released at the end of an extraordinary meeting of countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), convened in Kampala, Uganda, to review the mission’s future, its funding shortfalls and the broader security situation in Somalia.

Sources briefed on the talks said the disagreement focused on language urging President Hassan Sheikh to bring together Somalia’s political leaders for dialogue aimed at addressing the country’s continuing political disputes.

The sources said the Somali leader resisted the clause, taking the position that internal political matters should not be inserted into a summit agenda centered on security and the future of AUSSOM.

Even so, the provision was read out during the closing session and retained in the final communiqué, a move that indicated participating regional states were unwilling to drop the wording.

Political observers said the fact that several regional heads of state stayed away, sending ministers or other senior representatives in their place, pointed to a careful diplomatic posture and suggested the gathering was not designed to deliver sweeping political understandings with Mogadishu.

Analysts said the reference to political dialogue also reflected rising unease among regional governments about Somalia’s domestic political rifts, and underscored their view that security operations should be matched by a more inclusive political settlement.

At the summit, President Hassan Sheikh reportedly insisted that security matters be handled separately from Somalia’s internal politics, arguing that the meeting’s remit was confined to AUSSOM and regional security coordination.

But analysts said the decision to issue the communiqué with the disputed language intact amounted to a formal signal from regional countries that political dialogue remains central to their approach, regardless of the Somali government’s concerns.

The Kampala meeting took place as Somalia confronts deepening security and political pressures, while African Union member states and international partners work to secure durable financing and determine the direction of the AUSSOM mission beyond its current mandate.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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