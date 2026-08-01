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Ruto Seeks to Shape Kenya’s Next National Vision Beyond Vision 2030

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 1, 2026 2 min read
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Ruto Seeks to Shape Kenya’s Next National Vision Beyond Vision 2030
Ruto Seeks to Shape Kenya’s Next National Vision Beyond Vision 2030

Beyond Vision 2030: Ruto Moves to Define Kenya’s Next Development Blueprint

NAIROBI, Aug. 1 – Kenya is preparing to chart its next big national course, with President William Ruto unveiling a countrywide consultation drive aimed at crafting a long-term development plan for the years after Vision 2030.

Speaking in a televised national address, Ruto said the public engagement process will open on Aug. 12 and will invite Kenyans from all walks of life to help determine the country’s next economic and social priorities.

“This will be a national agenda owned by the people of Kenya, not a political project or the agenda of any one administration,” Ruto said.

Ruto said a panel of specialists, among them Prof. Hiroyuki Hino and Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, had reviewed Kenya’s outlook after the Vision 2030 framework lapses and prepared proposals on the nation’s longer-term direction.

The president said the team found that Kenya has the potential, within a generation, to grow into a prosperous, industrialized and globally competitive economy if the recommended reforms are carried out.

Still, he emphasized that the eventual blueprint will not be imposed from expert findings alone, but will be shaped through broad public participation.

Ruto said the consultations will include political leaders, scholars, business figures, faith leaders, civil society groups and young people, while also borrowing from global best practices on collecting public views.

Kenya’s Vision 2030, launched in 2008, serves as the country’s long-term development blueprint aimed at transforming it into a newly industrializing, middle-income economy through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, education and governance. The fresh consultations are expected to set out the priorities that will guide Kenya beyond that framework.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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