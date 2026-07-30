One Question Stands Between Transgender Africans and HIV Care

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In sub-Saharan Africa, the fight against HIV is being undermined by laws that make homosexuality a crime, pushing gay and bisexual men, as well as transgender people, further from the care they need. More than two dozen countries still punish consensual same-sex relationships with fines, lengthy prison sentences or, in some instances, the possibility of the death penalty. That hostile legal environment discourages people from seeking testing, treatment and other clinic-based services, allAfrica’s Melody Chironda reports from the 26th International Aids Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.