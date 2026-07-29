 Skip to content
Friday, July 31, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Rallies African Support for Somalia Peace Mission
Breaking News
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Rallies African Support for Somalia Peace MissionFour Bodies Found in Search for 10 Climbers After Pakistan AvalancheHassan Sheikh, Museveni Discuss Somalia Security Ahead of AUSSOM SummitSomali President Signs Law to Join African Continental Free Trade AreaBoakai dismisses security officials as Liberia drug probe intensifiesPakistan Says US-Iran Talks Continue Amid Fresh StrikesGen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Rallies African Support for Somalia Peace MissionFour Bodies Found in Search for 10 Climbers After Pakistan AvalancheHassan Sheikh, Museveni Discuss Somalia Security Ahead of AUSSOM SummitSomali President Signs Law to Join African Continental Free Trade AreaBoakai dismisses security officials as Liberia drug probe intensifiesPakistan Says US-Iran Talks Continue Amid Fresh Strikes
Axadle
SO Subscribe
East-Africa News English

Calls Mount for Talks to Resolve Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Crisis

Follow
By Newsroom July 29, 2026 1 min read
Share
Jihadists Attacks Escalate In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province

Pressure is mounting on Mozambique’s government to rethink how it confronts the violence gripping northern Cabo Delgado province. This week, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) convened a briefing focused on its December 2025 Policy Brief, Inclusive Dialogue: a priority for resolving the Cabo Delgado insurgency, which argues that dialogue and political measures should be folded into the state’s response alongside maneuvers aimed at containing the crisis.

That message follows a publication earlier this month in which leading security specialists likewise called on the government to open channels of communication with the insurgents. Analysts say the renewed push for peace talks, coupled with internal shifts within both Frelimo and the insurgent movement, could be gradually nudging the government toward a greater willingness to consider open discussion.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,042 published stories
More stories

More from East-Africa

See all

You may have missed