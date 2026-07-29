Calls Mount for Talks to Resolve Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Crisis

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Pressure is mounting on Mozambique’s government to rethink how it confronts the violence gripping northern Cabo Delgado province. This week, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) convened a briefing focused on its December 2025 Policy Brief, Inclusive Dialogue: a priority for resolving the Cabo Delgado insurgency, which argues that dialogue and political measures should be folded into the state’s response alongside maneuvers aimed at containing the crisis.

That message follows a publication earlier this month in which leading security specialists likewise called on the government to open channels of communication with the insurgents. Analysts say the renewed push for peace talks, coupled with internal shifts within both Frelimo and the insurgent movement, could be gradually nudging the government toward a greater willingness to consider open discussion.