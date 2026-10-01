UK-Iranian National Arrested in Connection With Incident at RAF Fairford

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the man was arrested in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

A 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national has been arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, becoming the sixth person detained in the investigation.

A 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national has been arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, becoming the sixth person detained in the investigation. Counter Terrorism…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

A 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national has been arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, becoming the sixth person detained in the investigation.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the man was arrested in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

- Advertisement -

Specialist officers have also searched two properties in the borough as inquiries into the suspected plot continue.

CTP said a 26-year-old UK national had been questioned under caution but not arrested.

Vicki Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for CTP, said the investigation into the events in Gloucestershire was “hugely complex”, with specialist teams pursuing several lines of inquiry.

RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers

She said investigators were examining “all possible angles”, including the possibility of foreign-state involvement, and thanked the public for its patience and continued assistance.

RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers after former British prime minister Keir Starmer authorised the US to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.

Counter-terrorism officers said they found a quantity of petrol, but no explosive devices, in the vans that triggered a security alert near the airbase.

After US President Donald Trump criticised the suspects’ release, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was working closely with the US and that the authorities had the situation under “the strongest grip”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel had supplied Britain with intelligence concerning the suspected plot.

Mr Netanyahu claimed Israel had warned UK authorities about an “Iranian-sponsored attack” shortly before Britain announced a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Mr Burnham has said there were “strong indications” that Iran was involved in the incident near the Gloucestershire military base.