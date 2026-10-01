Tinubu Delivers Message to Nigerians on 66th Independence Anniversary

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Marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary in a televised address, the country’s leader said the conditions inherited in 2023 left little choice but to take difficult measures—policies economists say…

Marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary in a televised address, the country’s leader said the conditions inherited in 2023 left little choice but to take difficult measures—policies economists say have fueled the nation’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.