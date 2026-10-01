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Breaking: Tinubu Delivers Message to Nigerians on 66th Independence Anniversary
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Tinubu Delivers Message to Nigerians on 66th Independence Anniversary

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By Adam Omar October 1, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Tinubu Orders Five-Year Plan to Tackle Nigeria's Security Threats
Tinubu Orders Five-Year Plan to Address Nigeria’s Security Threats

Marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary in a televised address, the country’s leader said the conditions inherited in 2023 left little choice but to take difficult measures—policies economists say have fueled the nation’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 629 published stories
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