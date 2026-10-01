Two suspects arrested over robbery with violence incidents in Garissa

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Shurie’s decision could help Korane consolidate support within the influential Abduwak clan, although another aspirant from the community remains in the contest.

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s campaign to reclaim the seat in 2027 gained momentum on Tuesday after fellow aspirant Mohamed Moulid Shurie withdrew and pledged his support to…

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s campaign to reclaim the seat in 2027 gained momentum on Tuesday after fellow aspirant Mohamed Moulid Shurie withdrew and pledged his support to…

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s campaign to reclaim the seat in 2027 gained momentum on Tuesday after fellow aspirant Mohamed Moulid Shurie withdrew and pledged his support to him.

Shurie’s decision could help Korane consolidate support within the influential Abduwak clan, although another aspirant from the community remains in the contest.

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Korane and Shurie are both members of the Abduwak clan, which consists of seven sub-clans — Rer Yahya, Rer Gulled, Rer Kassim, Rer Musa, Rer Harun, Rer Mahat and Adhan Geri.

Korane comes from Rer Yahya, while Shurie is from Rer Gulled. Abdiqani Dubat, another Abduwak aspirant, comes from Rer Kassim and has not withdrawn from the race.

Shurie, the chief executive officer of the Northern Water Works Development Agency, made the announcement at a packed community shrine in Garissa town. He said consultations with elders had led him to place the community’s interests above his own political ambitions.

Hundreds of community members and leaders attended the event, among them Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed, Garissa Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad, Balambala MP Omar Shurie, former Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure, several MCAs and other aspirants.

“As we are all aware, sometimes last year the Abduwak Council of Elders settled on Korane as the community’s sole candidate for the Garissa gubernatorial seat. I was among the three candidates from the community who sent my application to the elders,” Shurie said.

“The decision, I must admit, was one that I and my supporters did not warmly welcome. But after consultations and persuasion by community elders, I have decided to put aside my personal ambition for what I regard as a broader community interest,” he added.

“As a community, we are much stronger when we are united. I have chosen to look at the bigger picture. There comes a time when the interest of the community is bigger than an individual’s interest,” he said.

Shurie’s withdrawal is significant because he has previously contested the governor’s seat, and his decision reflects efforts to prevent another split in the community’s vote.

In 2013, the Abduwak community fielded both Korane and Shurie in the gubernatorial race, dividing its support between the two candidates.

The outcome has remained a reference point in conversations about the community’s political direction, with elders pushing for a single candidate ahead of the 2027 election.

Korane referred to that history as he thanked Shurie for stepping aside, saying the community was familiar with the cost of contesting a gubernatorial election while divided.

“I want to sincerely thank my brother for the bold decision that he has made today. It is one that I personally don’t take for granted. I am extremely grateful,” Korane said.

“As a community, we know the power of unity and speaking with one voice. We know what division can do. And we don’t want to get there,” he added.

Garissa’s political contests have traditionally been shaped by the interests of three major clans — Abduwak, Awlihan and Samawadhal — whose alliances often influence both gubernatorial and parliamentary elections.

The Abduwak plan now faces a key test: whether the community can ultimately present the single candidate its elders are seeking.

Dubat’s continued presence in the race means Shurie’s withdrawal has not yet delivered the full consolidation the elders want.

Community leaders said talks with Dubat were continuing as they sought to persuade him to withdraw and back Korane.

Nanigi MCA Abdullahi Ibrahim confirmed that discussions were under way.

“There were about two or three gubernatorial candidates from this community. One of them has decided to step down in favour of the former governor, Ali Korane. I believe this marks a new political roadmap for this family,” Ibrahim said.

“We are still waiting for our other brother Dubat to join this contest so that we can move forward together. We want Ali Korane to be the sole candidate for this family,” he added.

Ibrahim said leaders would next focus on bringing Shurie’s political networks into Korane’s campaign.

“The next step is to unite everybody who was previously in the Shurie camp. He had his own followers and his own team, and we are now merging the two teams so that we can move forward together and begin our campaign directly on the ground,” he said.

Elder Ibrahim Salat said the Council of Elders had accepted Shurie’s decision and praised him for putting collective interests before his personal political ambitions.

“The Council of Elders commends your decision to prioritise the unity of the family and the community over personal political interests, specifically by stepping aside from the 2027 Garissa gubernatorial race,” Salat said.

“The certificate presented to Shurie therefore served not only as recognition of his role in the community but also as a symbolic endorsement of the political message accompanying his withdrawal.

The endorsement gives Korane a chance to present himself as the candidate around whom the Abduwak community can unite.

However, the broader gubernatorial contest remains competitive, with Senator Abdul Haji, former Lagdera MP Mohamed Shidiye and former Ijara MP Ibrahim Abaas also seeking the seat.

Shurie’s exit has altered the Abduwak strategy for the 2027 Garissa gubernatorial contest by reducing internal competition and strengthening Korane’s claim to the community’s support. The effort is not yet complete, however, because Abdiqani Dubat remains in the race. Whether he agrees to withdraw could determine if the Abduwak community contests the election as a united bloc or once again divides its political support.